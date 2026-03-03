Mamata hands over jobs to kin of 36 ‘SIR victims’

Kolkata: On the eve of Dol Yatra, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee virtually inaugurated the state-of-the-art Kalyani Expressway and also handed over appointment letters for Home Guard jobs to the next of kin of 36 people who allegedly lost their lives amid fears surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls from a programme at Netaji Indoor Stadium.



The 40-km-long, signal-free expressway constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 3,500 crore is expandable from four to six lanes, and is expected to significantly improve connectivity between Kolkata and Kalyani, benefiting residents of North 24-Parganas and Nadia districts. The highway features 21 flyovers.

One end of the expressway connects to the Belgharia Expressway at Nimta, while the other links to the under-construction Ishwar Gupta Setu over the Ganges and National Highway 12 at Boro Jagulia.

Constructed under the supervision of the West Bengal Highway Development Corporation Limited, under the aegis of the state Public Works Department, the project is expected to reduce travel time between Kolkata and Kalyani from nearly two hours to about one hour by easing traffic congestion.

The state government believes the expressway will usher in new opportunities for industry, trade and employment in the region. Officials said daily commuting patterns for residents of North 24-Parganas and Nadia are set to change substantially, accelerating socio-economic development.

She extended advance greetings for Dol Yatra and Holi and joined the celebrations at the event, which was attended by representatives of all caste, creed and religion.

Family members who received appointment letters expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for the assistance.