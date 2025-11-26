Mamata hails West Bengal's No. 2 rank in foreign tourist arrivals after Maharashtra

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday hailed West Bengal’s rise to the No. 2 position in foreign tourist arrivals in the country, saying the state has emerged as one of India’s most preferred international destinations. In a post on X, Banerjee said the 'India Tourism Data Compendium 2025' of the Union Tourism Ministry has placed the state second nationwide in terms of international tourist footfall. "Proud to share that West Bengal has emerged as one of the most favoured international tourist destinations in the country, and has achieved another great milestone!!" she wrote. According to the report released in September, the country received 2,948.19 million domestic tourists in 2024, a rise of 17.51 per cent over 2,508.82 million visits in the previous year. Foreign tourist visits touched 20.94 million in 2024, marking an 8.84 per cent increase from 19.24 million in 2023.

Uttar Pradesh (646.81 million) and Tamil Nadu (306.84 million) topped the list of states in terms of domestic tourist footfall, while Maharashtra (3.71 million) and West Bengal (3.12 million) recorded the highest number of foreign tourist arrivals among all states and Union Territories, the report added. The CM credited the state's performance to a surge in post-pandemic travel and the government's efforts to develop new tourism segments, including festival tourism, religious tourism and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions). Welcoming travellers from across India and abroad, Banerjee described West Bengal as "the sweetest part of India" and urged visitors to experience its culture, heritage and natural beauty. She also thanked tourism industry stakeholders for their "relentless work", calling the recognition a proud moment for the state.