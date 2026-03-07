Mamata hails success of govt-trained candidates in UPSC 2025

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday informed that several government-trained candidates from the state have fared very well in the prestigious UPSC civil service examinations 2025, with girls securing about half of the coveted top berths.

“Happy to share one piece of excellent news on the eve of International Women’s Day: our government- trained candidates from West Bengal have fared very well in the prestigious UPSC civil service examinations 2025, and among them, our girls have secured about half of the coveted top berths as per the just-published results,” Banerjee wrote on her X handle.

She expressed her happiness over providing highly subsidised coaching support to the candidates from the state-run Satyendra Nath Tagore Civil Services Study Centre. “In our time, we set up this Institute, and I am feeling proud,” she posted.

According to the Chief Minister’s post, 11 candidates trained with the Centre have secured top places in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025 Final Merit List, with nearly 50 percent being girls.

Diksha Rai has bagged 40 rank, Akash Kumar Rai (279), Vaishna Biswas (367), Goutam Thakuri (432), Debjyoti Halder (443), Debabrata Pramanik (467), S. Nived Kumar (486), Mohsina Bano (648), Juhi Das (649), Kirti Chowdhury (760), and Anniela Sherpa (893).

“All of them received our state government coaching and have brought laurels to Bengal by securing impressive ranks. They are likely to enter IAS, IPS and other premier services. There are also others from West Bengal who have succeeded in this all-India examination and are expected to enter the apex services,” Banerjee wrote.

She further stated that the state government’s encouragement and constant care have inspired the youth, and this achievement will in turn, encourage many more to aspire for All-India competitive examinations from West Bengal.

Congratulating and offering best wishes, she wrote: “Kudos to these bright boys and girls for their achievements. The Government of West Bengal is with you.”