Mamata hails state govt’s food security projects as national model

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday reaffirmed her government’s commitment to ensuring food security, saying its initiatives have become a model for the country.

Marking the martyrdom anniversary of Nurul Islam and other heroes of the food movement, Banerjee paid tribute on her X handle. “On this day of their martyrdom, I convey my humble respects to the family of martyr Nurul Islam and all the martyrs of the food movement. The right to food is an eternal right of humanity,” she posted.

Banerjee highlighted the state government’s flagship Khadya Sathi project, under which 8.30 crore people now receive free ration. “For this, we have spent Rs 1.05 lakh crore,” she said. She also noted the success of the Duare Ration (ration at doorstep) project, which delivers food grains directly to nearly 7.40 crore people every month. The remaining consumers collect food grains from ration shops as per their convenience and preference. “For this, we have spent Rs 1,500 crore,” she added.

Referring to the Maa project, Banerjee said poor people are provided meals at just Rs 5. She also highlighted the government’s record procurement of 56.36 lakh metric tons of paddy this year to supply rice for Khadya Sathi, benefiting 17 lakh small and marginal farmers. “As a result of our efforts, more than 2 crore people have been lifted out of poverty. In simple words, today all poor people in Bengal get food either for free or at very low cost,” she said.

Banerjee criticised political opponents, asserting they do not respect people’s right to food. “The Leftists once pretended to support the food movement but starved people while in government. We have not forgotten incidents like Amlasole.

The BJP kills with language as well as hunger. They withhold funds from Delhi and want to starve the people of Bengal,” she said.

Invoking poet Bharatchandra’s ‘Annadamangal’, Banerjee said that today, all citizens of Bengal can say their children have access to milk and rice, and hunger has been eradicated from the state. She stressed that these projects ensure not just survival but dignity for every citizen in the state.