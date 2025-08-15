Mamata hails SC nod for Aadhaar use in Bihar voter list dispute

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict allowing voters in Bihar, whose names were removed from the electoral rolls, to use Aadhaar cards to contest the deletion.

She said her government had ensured that every resident in Bengal possesses an Aadhaar card.

Earlier, the poll panel had resisted accepting Aadhaar, arguing that while it may be a proof of identity, it is not a valid proof of citizenship.

“Today (Thursday), Bihar has got some relief. If Bihar can get it, so can other states. We, too, had engaged lawyers in the Supreme Court. I was the first to raise this issue at Netaji Indoor Stadium. I had pointed out to the Election Commission that the names of voters from our state were being linked with those from Haryana. Everyone must remain alert,” Banerjee said, addressing a pre-Independence Day programme at Behala.

She added that the apex court has allowed Bihar to use Aadhaar cards for elections and has given more time. “Our lawyers also presented the matter before the court. It was first taken to court by one of our party MPs, later joined by the government and several NGOs,” she said.