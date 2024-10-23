Mamata hails performance of Bengal in All India ITI exam

Kolkata: ITI trainees from Bengal have performed exceedingly well at the national level exam — All India Trade Test (AITT), 2024. Out of 28 toppers from across the nation in different course categories, 11 are ITI students of Bengal, including six girls.



The stellar performance of Bengal ITI students was shared by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her X handle.

“Glad to inform that our ITI trainees have once again performed exceptionally well at national level exam - All India Trade Test (AITT), 2024. Out of 28 toppers across the nation from different course categories, 11 of them are our ITI students of which six of them are girls. In last year AITT (2023), also, West Bengal topped the State list with total 08 toppers,”

The Chief Minister wrote on X: “I congratulate the young boys and girls and all those associated with this remarkable achievement.”