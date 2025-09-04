Mamata greets tribals on Karam Puja, highlights welfare steps

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday extended greetings to all tribal communities on the occasion of Karam Puja, a significant festival for the state’s tribal population.

The state government had recently declared a new public holiday to mark the festival. Taking to social media, the Chief Minister wrote: “Joy Johar! I convey my greetings to all the tribal people of the country and the world on the auspicious occasion of Karam Puja. We had first announced a sectional holiday on this day. We went one step further and announced a complete holiday.”

The move was described as a gesture of respect for the cultural heritage of the tribal communities, enabling them to celebrate the festival with due reverence. Following the announcement, the Finance department issued a notification, which was circulated to all government departments, including the Principal Accountant General, departmental secretaries and District Magistrates, for information and necessary action.

In her post on X, Banerjee also highlighted other tribal-centric holidays: “We have also announced November 15, a government holiday on the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda. We celebrate His birth anniversary with great reverence. A holiday has also been announced on the birth anniversary of Pandit Raghunath Murmu and Hul Diwas. These decisions reflect our respect to Adivasis.”

During a programme for tribal communities on November 15, Banerjee had noted that her government increased the budgetary allocation for tribal development to over Rs 1,500 crore, up from Rs 160 crore in 2010-11 during the Left Front regime—a growth of around 937 per cent. The state government has also ensured that forest rights belong to tribal people, distributing pattas to approximately 50,000 Adivasis across 851 communities. Additionally, tribal pensions are provided to around 3 lakh people.

Banerjee has consistently emphasised her government’s commitment to the comprehensive development of tribal communities. A separate department and several development boards have been established to safeguard their rights and welfare. Laws have been reinforced to protect tribal land and the Chief Minister has reiterated her commitment to continuing efforts for the advancement of tribal brothers and sisters.