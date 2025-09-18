Mamata greets people on Vishwakarma Puja, says state holiday declared to honour migrant workers

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday extended heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Vishwakarma Puja. In a post on X, Banerjee stated that her government has announced a state holiday on this occasion, especially to honour the migrant labourers.

“Wish everyone heartfelt greetings on Vishwakarma Puja. This time, to honour the migrant workers, we have declared a state government holiday on Vishwakarma Puja,” Banerjee posted on X. The Chief Minister has already urged migrant labourers to come back, and she announced a financial assistance of Rs 5,000 for each of them on returning to the state for a period of 12 months or till they get a job.

Speaking at a public distribution programme held in Jalpaiguri last week, Banerjee stated that around 24,000 migrant families have already returned to the state under her government’s rehabilitation efforts.

Viswakarma Puja was held at the office of the Chief Minister outside her residence on Wednesday. Banerjee herself was present there when Puja was offered to the deity. Many of her relatives and police personnel also attended the Puja. Viswakarma Puja was also held at Trinamool Congress’ party office, where senior party leaders and state minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhayay performed the Puja. Organising Viswakarma at the Chief Minister’s residence is significant as she has been urging migrant labourers from Bengal in BJP-ruled states to return home following a series of incidents of harassment. Kali Puja is performed at the residence of the Chief Minister every year.

On several occasions, Banerjee recounted how migrant workers from Bengal have been harassed by police and BJP activists just for speaking Bangla in BJP-ruled states. “If people speak in Bengali, they are refused at hotels, not allowed to work, not allowed to study. We respect all languages, we’ll speak in them... but why won’t we speak Bangla? BJP cannot tolerate Bengal,” she had said earlier.