Mamata greets people on Rash Purnima

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday extended greetings to the people of Bengal on the occasion of Rash Purnima. She also paid tribute to Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das on his birth anniversary.

Rash Purnima is an important Hindu festival, also known as Kartik Purnima or Rasa Purnima, celebrated on the full moon day of the Kartik month. The festival celebrates the divine love of Radha and Lord Krishna and is associated with the Raas Leela. It is widely celebrated in various parts of Bengal and other regions like Vrindavan, Mathura and Odisha.

In a social media post, Banerjee shared a message in Bengali, the English translation of which would be: “Happy Rash Purnima to all.” She always gives emphasis on the bond of harmony that prevails in the state. During different programmes, she often says that Bengal means unity beyond caste, creed, or religion. People often perform pujas, observe fasts, and participate in Rash Yatra and Rash Mela.

Chief Minister Banerjee on social media also paid tribute to Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das on his birth anniversary and recalled his enduring legacy of unity and sacrifice.

Describing Deshbandhu as one of the pioneers of India’s independence movement, she extended her salutations to the legendary leader. “On the birth anniversary of Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das, one of the pioneers of India’s independence movement, I convey my respectful salutations,” Banerjee posted on X. She also highlighted Deshbandhu’s unwavering commitment to the nation’s welfare and his belief in communal harmony.

Banerjee noted that his “ideals of selfless patriotism not only shaped the freedom movement but also inspired leaders like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose to dedicate their lives to the service of the country”.

“His unwavering commitment to the welfare of the nation, his faith in Hindu-Muslim unity, and his sacrifices and struggles for independence continue to inspire us as well,” Banerjee said, emphasising the relevance of his values in today’s social and political landscape.