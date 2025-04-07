Mamata greets people on Ram Navami

Kolkata: Ram Navami celebrations in Bengal weaved two traditions into a tapestry of harmony as Muslim hands offered water to Hindu devotees, flower petals showering from rooftops and the sweet taste of brotherhood shared through prasad and sherbet during the processions.

As the scorching April sun beat down on devotees during Ram Navami processions across Bengal, displays of brotherhood were witnessed across the state during Ram Navami celebrations. The ruling Trinamool Congress said that Bengal has shown the country that faith can build bridges, not walls and Ram Navami marked a moment of interfaith harmony. It also reminded people once again that Bengal is the torchbearer of communal unity for the entire nation.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee greeted all the people of Bengal on the occasion of Ram Navami. In a post on X, she said: “Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. I appeal to all to maintain and uphold the values of peace, prosperity and development of all. I wish the celebration of the Ram Navami all success, in a peaceful manner.”

While participating in a procession on Sunday, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said: “This is our Bengal of harmony. We joined Eid celebrations and shared sewayi and now we are here on Ram Navami. People practise their own faiths but partake in festivities. Muslims here joined in the Shobha Yatra…BJP comprises duplicate fake Hindus. BJP does vote politics using Hindutva, not us.”

In Malda, Muslims welcomed Hindu devotees with open arms, showering flower petals on processions passing through their neighbourhoods. The sight of Muslim residents distributing water bottles and sweets to Ram Navami participants brought tears to many eyes.

In Murshidabad, Trinamool Congress MLA Manirul Islam distributed chocolates and water to the Hindu devotees during the Ram Navami rally at Farakka and walked with the group. “Bengal is a land of love and communal harmony. The festivities are being observed with joy and peace. People of various communities are here. We don’t want any untoward elements to spark mischief. We respect all religions as this is how we have been raised; this is our culture,” he said, amid chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

This spirit of togetherness echoed in Birbhum’s Bogtui village, where Muslims enthusiastically distributed refreshments to Hindu devotees during celebrations. Once in the headlines for unrest, the village has transformed into a symbol of communal harmony.

The industrial town of Durgapur witnessed moving scenes, with Muslim youths actively joining Ram Navami processions. Their spontaneous participation — offering sherbet and dancing to devotional songs — embodied Bengal’s centuries-old tradition of cultural synthesis.