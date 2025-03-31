Mamata greets people on Eid-ul-Fitr

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday extended her greetings to all the people of Bengal on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr that falls on Monday.

In her social media post, Banerjee said: “Eid Mobarak! I convey my best wishes to all on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.” Chief Minister Banerjee who attends all the religious gatherings always sends a message of communal harmony and universal brotherhood. All the festivals are celebrated with religious fervour across the state.

While attending an Iftar party recently in Furfura Sharif, the Chief Minister had stated: “Remember, I also celebrate Christian festivals. I visit during Roza, attend Iftar and take part in Eid celebrations. I visit Punjabi Gurudwaras, participate in Gujarat’s dandiya dance. Bengal is a land of communal harmony. Just as I wished everyone on Holi, I now pray that all prayers during Ramadan are accepted and that everyone lives in peace.”

The state and city police have taken up elaborate arrangements to intensify the security arrangements not only in the city but across the state. The West Bengal Police on Saturday cautioned people against attempts to foment disturbances in the run-up to the festivals of Eid-ul-Fitr and Ram Navami. Police have also stepped up security measures to ensure peaceful celebrations.