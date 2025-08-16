Mamata greets Parsi community on ‘Navroz’

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday extended her greetings on the beginning of the Parsi New Year, referring to the connection between Swami Vivekananda, one of the greatest of Bengalis, and Jamshedji Tata, one of the greatest of Parsis, that brought forth waves of industrial and scientific advancement in India.

“Best wishes on the beginning of the Parsi New Year! Navroz Mubarak! Bengal has had significant connections with the great Parsi community. The connection between Swami Vivekananda, one of the greatest of Bengalis, and Jamshedji Tata, one of the greatest of Parsis, brought forth waves of industrial and scientific advancement in India. Such connections are enduring even today. Wish the Parsi brothers and sisters a wonderful year ahead,” Mamata Banerjee posted on her social media handle X. The Parsi New Year, Navroz, is a significant festival for the Parsi community in India, marking the beginning of a new year and symbolising renewal, hope, and prosperity. The Parsi community has made significant contributions to India’s development in various fields, including business, education, and philanthropy.