Mamata greets law enforcers on Police Day

Kolkata: On the occasion of Police Day on Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee greeted law enforcers and underlined their importance in upholding law and

order in the state.

“On this Police Day, we honour the heroes in uniform who stand strong to uphold law and order,” Banerjee posted on X.

“Your courage, sacrifice and dedication ensure our safety and peace every day,” she added.

Banerjee had in 2020 announced that September 1 would be observed as Police Day every year in recognition of the work done by the men and women in uniform.