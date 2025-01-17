Mamata govt suspends 12 docs for ‘negligence’, transfers special secy in Health department

Kolkata: Taking prompt action, the Mamata Banerjee government on Thursday suspended 12 doctors from Midnapore Medical College and Hospital (MMCH), including the medical superintendent and vice-principal (MSVP) on charges of negligence that could have led to the death of a woman while four others fell ill. The state government has also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh and a government job to a family member of the deceased.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a Press conference in Nabanna on Thursday said that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) will continue its investigation into the case observing that criminal proceedings should be initiated against those accused who are found to be negligent. The CID would lodge an FIR against the negligent doctors and continue investigation as per law, the Chief Minister added.

“This is an unfortunate and sentimental incident and our government does not support it. The reports filed by the CID and that by the expert committee are the same. We have found negligence by several doctors and hence we have decided to suspend 12 doctors,” Banerjee told reporters.

She further stated: “What has happened is deeply tragic and unacceptable. While no compensation can truly address the loss, we are offering Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the family of the victim. Additionally, if any family member of the deceased seeks employment, we will facilitate it.”

The Chief Minister decided to suspend these doctors after reviewing the investigation report and the recommendations provided to her pertaining to the death of the woman patient. The doctors are Dr Somen Das (RMO), Dr Dilip Kumar Pal, Dr Himadri Naik (Assistant Professor), Dr Md Alauddin (HOD), Dr Pallavi Banerjee (Senior Resident), Dr Moumita Mandal (PGT), Dr Bhagyashree Kundu (PGT), Dr Sushanta Mondal (PGT), Dr Puja Saha (PGT), Dr Manish Kumar (PGT), Dr Jagriti Ghosh (PGT). MSVP Dr Jayanta Kumar Raut has also been suspended. Meanwhile, in a separate development, a special secretary in the Health department Chaitali Chakraborty was transferred on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the state Health department ordered the transfer of five government doctors to the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital (MMCH). Prof Dr Indranil Sen, who was currently posted at ENT department of the College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital, will be the new MSVP of MMCH. The other doctors who have been transferred to Midnapore Medical on emergency basis include Dr Debdatta Ghosh, Dr Debdut Banerjee, Dr Tapan Gangopadhyay, Dr Sannyasi Charan Barman.

During the Press conference, Chief Secretary (CS) Manoj Pant said that during the probe it was found that negligence occurred and standard protocols were not followed. He said that two operation tables were used simultaneously. The RMO on duty and doctors on call duty did not go to see the patient. RMO Somen Das was not present in the OT. Surgery was done by the first assistant with the help of the second assistant. Administration of spinal anaesthesia was supposed to be done by a resident doctor but the concerned PGT administered it. Sterilisation on the day was not properly carried out.

The Chief Minister, speaking on the issue, said that doctors who are responsible for the birth and death of the people must be more dutiful. “The woman would not have died if the doctors had discharged their responsibilities properly,” Banerjee said. She also said senior doctors should devote 8 hours in hospitals. Private practices can be done beyond the 8-hours’ time frame.

“There is nothing more precious than a life. It is more important for the doctors to serve with a human face. Senior doctors administer the dose of saline and they carry out surgeries. It is our duty to ensure proper services,” Banerjee added. She also felt the need of some more training for a section of junior doctors who often arouse fear in the mind of patients. CM directed the Health Secretary to ensure that in case of serious patients, the junior doctors must be accompanied by the HoD or other senior doctors of the hospital.

CS Pant said that a training programme in collaboration with the UK will be carried out for sensitising the junior doctors. CM also regretted that despite so much

development work carried out by the state, negligence of a section of doctors is earning bad name to the government. Banerjee said the health budget has increased by 5 times from Rs 3,584 crore in 2010-11 to Rs 20,195 crore.