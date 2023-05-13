Mamata govt sanctions Rs 151 crore to boost Bengal’s health sector

Kolkata: The state government sanctioned a fund of Rs 151 crore for the infrastructural revamp of 400 new health sub-centres across Bengal.



The Mamata Banerjee-led government has chalked out an elaborate plan of upgrading the existing sub-centres (SC) into the level of health and wellness centres (HWC) in a phased manner.

These HWCs are being developed as decentralised e-clinics and doctors are giving consultations to the villagers daily through telemedicine hubs across the state. Bengal has already acquired a second position in the country in terms of teleconsultation.

The health department recently approved the list of 400 sub-health centres in all 27 health districts. The district authorities were asked to initiate work as soon as possible.

More than 10,000 sub-health centres will be set up in rural Bengal over five years. These 400 new facilities would help rural people get better healthcare.

The state government had launched ‘Swasthya Ingit’, a telemedicine initiative through IT-based audio-visual teleconsultation services to serve the people in rural areas. Patients in districts are now availing of specialised treatment in various disciplines.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had initiated the project to upgrade around 10,357 sub-health centres in the state to HWCs.

The main objective behind the infrastructural revamp is to provide affordable, accessible, inclusive, sustainable and high-quality healthcare service delivery up to the grass root level. The State Urban Development Authority (SUDA) has been implementing the project.

The state government has already given a detailed idea as to how the project will be carried out in phases. The SUDA is executing the project on a priority basis.

A team from the state government is visiting the sites periodically to review the quality and progress of work.