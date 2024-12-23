Mamata govt issued 2.21 cr caste certificates from 2011 to Nov 2024

Kolkata: From 2011 when it came to power, the Mamata Banerjee government has issued a record 2.21 crore caste certificates across Bengal till November 2024.

In 2011, the number of such certificates issued was only 66 lakh. “We issued over 1.31 crore of Scheduled Caste (SC) certificates, 27 lakh Scheduled Tribe (ST) certificates and 63 lakh OBC certificates, taking the total count to 2.21 crore. Earlier there was delay in handing over of certificates but we have introduced an online system of application which has fast tracked the issuance process,” said Bulu Chik Baraik who holds the independent charge of the state Backward Classes Welfare (BCW) department.

The state government has also weeded out fake certificates on the basis of reports from certain districts. A BCW department official said that apart from accepting applications in online mode, the state is also providing the facility of downloading digital certificates since hard copies take time to reach the applicants.

The maximum time taken for issuing certificates after thorough examination is four weeks. If either of the parents have a caste certificate, it takes around 15 days. The state has also allowed the provision of application without a document. The department officials conduct local investigation and hearing. If the applicant is found to be eligible then the certificate is issued. There is no income bar for application for caste certificate.