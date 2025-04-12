‘Mamata govt ensures 99% institutional delivery’

Kolkata: Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shashi Panja on Friday slammed the Centre on the issue of maternal death rate in the country. She said that the Central government thrives on propaganda while the Bengal government delivers.

She alleged that in maternity deaths, India ranks second while in Bengal, the Mamata Banerjee government has ensured 99 per cent institutional delivery. “Modi Ki Guarantee: India stands second in the world for maternal deaths, with 19,000 lives lost in a year. Didi Ki Guarantee: 99% institutional deliveries, sharp declines in maternal and infant mortality in Bengal. One thrives on propaganda. The other delivers with purpose,” she added.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently claimed that the institutional delivery rate has gone to 99 per cent from what stood at 60 per cent earlier. Bengal has seen an unprecedented development in health infrastructure. As many as 42 new superspecialty hospitals have been set up and over 13,392 ‘Suswasthya Kendras’ have started functioning. State government has set up 14 new medical colleges while in the past there were only 12 medical colleges in the state. Before her government came to power there were only 6 SNCUs but we have set up

71 SNCUs, the Chief Minister had claimed.