‘Mamata govt doesn’t discriminate by religion’: Minister refutes Suvendu’s claim on Digha mahaprasad

Kolkata: Minister of State for Information and Cultural Affairs Indranil Sen on Friday refuted the statement made by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, which claimed that the Digha Jagannath Dham Mahaprasad was being sent only to Hindu households in Bengal. Sen asserted that the state government has not issued any such circular. “Our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee does not believe in religious polarisation. She always says that people may practice different religions but festivals are for all and unite people from all castes and creeds. Similarly, the Mahaprasad of Digha Jagannath Dham will be sent to every single household in the state irrespective of their religion,” Sen said.

He reiterated that the people of the state should not be misled by such statements that have been aired in a section of the media. “I am a Hindu and representing the entire Hindu community, and I strongly condemn such a statement,“ added Sen. He accused Adhikari of repeatedly using the religious card to win elections but failing each time. He added that such statements stem from the frustration of those defeats. “The Digha Jagannath Dham has been a historical work and has been completed in two and half years. She (Mamata Banerjee) works for all religions and has proved it with the rejuvenation of religious sites from the extreme north to the extreme south across the state since 2011 (when the Mamata Banerjee-led government assumed power for the first time),” said Sen. Prasad from Digha Jagannath Dham will be delivered to every household in Bengal before the Rath Yatra. Each package will include a small box featuring a picture of the temple, along with the prasad. Distribution will begin across Bengal on June 17. Adhikari claimed that Banerjee had ordered the preparation of this packet to hurt the sentiments of Hindus.