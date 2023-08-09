Mamata: Governor overstepping his Constitutional boundaries

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Governor C V Ananda Bose accusing him of overstepping his Constitutional boundaries, particularly when it comes to appointing vice-chancellors in universities.

Alleging that the Governor is trying to perform the same functions as that of the Chief Minister, she challenged Bose to form a political party, contest the elections and get elected.

Advising the Governor to join the BJP, she said: “He is calling students and sermonising them on corruption and riots. The Governor’s post is constitutional and his domain of work is explained in the constitution. But he has been overstepping his boundaries.”

She added: They cannot buy the state through muscle power. He is saying that he will perform the same functions as the Chief Minister. You (Governor) form a political party and get elected by winning elections. Let him contest on BJP’s ticket. He will not be successful in 100 years. The BJP party will cease to exist during this period.”

“Three names need to be recommended for selecting a vice-chancellor. If you have the courage, you should sign the Bill passed in the state legislative Assembly paving the way for the Chief Minister to become the Chancellor. There was a law during British rule but at that time there were only three universities. Now we have 44-45 universities. Will he select the vice-chancellors of all these universities?” Banerjee questioned while addressing a public distribution programme in Jhargram expressing her disapproval with Bose who had selected vice-chancellors in several universities in the recent past. Banerjee reiterated that Jhargram University has been set up but it has neither Registrar nor vice-chancellor.

“Whenever we send any name, he is appointing a BJP sympathiser at his discretion. I will tell my Chief Secretary to immediately do the needful, taking up the matter with the Higher Education department. We need to appoint the Registrar as early as possible, as the students are unable to do their registration related to the examination. I am setting up universities, however, acting at the behest (of BJP), he is stopping recruitment. We will not accept such action. We will appoint a Registrar and vice-chancellor in Jhargram University at the earliest,” Banerjee thundered.

Banerjee further took a swipe over Governor Bose who has the habit of wearing black sunglasses.

“Our Governor wears black sunglasses. He can wear 10 such sunglasses, I have no objection. He is always spreading wisdom. But we are sending names and he is not appointing vice-chancellors. He is bringing people from Kerala and appointing him as V-C. Many of our friends from Kerala are staying here, I have no inhibitions. But 10 years of teaching experience is necessary for being a vice-chancellor. He (Governor) has appointed V-C of Aliah University who had been an IPS of Kerala having no connection with education,” Banerjee added.