Mamata forms TMC core committee

Kolkata: Amid a few incidents of conflict between some of the party leaders in the district, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday constituted a core committee for North 24-Parganas to check any such incidents in the future.



The core committee will submit a report to the party supremo at an interval of 10 days.

Trinamool MLA Nirmal Ghosh will be the chairman of the committee. As announced by Banerjee the other members include Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Bratya Basu, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Rathin Ghosh, Sujit Bose, Narayan Goswami, Tapas Roy, Bina Mondal, Biswajit Das, Nurul Islam, Mamatabala Thakur, Gopal Seth, Surajit Basu, Sukumar Mahato, Tapas Dasgupta, Gobinda Das, Rafikul Islam. Those MLAs who are not on the list will be invited members besides some MPs. Banerjee also mentioned which area these leaders will take care of. For example, Narayan Goswami will take care of the Habra area while Sujit Bose will concentrate on Dum Dum and Basirhat. Trinamool MLA Partha Bhowmick will take care of the Barrackpore region. Banerjee on Thursday conveyed a strong message to all factions to bury their differences which often embarrass the party in public. While addressing a workshop for Trinamool Congress workers at Chakla in North 24-Parganas, Banerjee said that no internal feud within the party will be tolerated.

“I will not allow any internal tussle within the party. If someone feels that he has become a big leader and he loves himself instead of loving the party, it is not possible. All have to work all 365 days for the people,” Banerjee said.

She added: “Trinamool is a family of the people. In our party, we believe in serving the people and not ourselves. No one can think that he is a big leader and he will not value others. It is not the policy of our organisation. One has to remember that an individual cannot decide if he is a big leader or not. It is the people who will decide. Those who work round the year and stand by the people in their tough days are the real leaders.”

“I have heard that some people are acting as big leaders in some parts. They are not thinking of the party or my hard work for the people. We have not come to power so easily. We had to strive for it. I was beaten multiple times in our struggle for power,” said Banerjee.

Commenting on the arrest of Jyotipriya Mallick, she said that BJP calls everyone thieves, but in reality, they are the leaders of the biggest dacoits. The mother of a thief shouts the loudest, Banerjee maintained.

“They have arrested Balu (Jyotipriya) so that he cannot do organisational work during the polls. Taking advantage of this, CPI(M), Congress and BJP have all set out together and organised rallies daily and called us thieves. I want to know, how many thieves, dacoits and murderers of the BJP have been arrested across the country?” Banerjee asked.

She further stated: “They (BJP) are running a ‘democracy of central agencies’. Also, their leaders are heard saying, ‘increase the arrests’. But they should know that they will not be in power forever. Why so much arrogance? All they know is to fill their own pockets, sell the nation and incite Hindu-Muslim riots. Have we ever seen that as many as 150 MPs have been suspended from the Parliament? We have never seen such a thing. What is going on is terror and torture.”