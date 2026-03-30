Mamata forms poll committees for 44 Assembly seats across six districts

Kolkata: With less than a month to go for the first phase of Assembly elections, Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee has put in place election committees for 44 Assembly constituencies across six districts, as her party moves to tighten its organisational grip in regions where the BJP has made gains in recent polls.

The party, on Sunday, released multiple lists covering constituencies in Bankura, Birbhum, Nadia, North 24-Parganas, Howrah and West Midnapore, along with areas under the Bongaon organisational district. The committees bring together leaders from block, town and district units to oversee campaign coordination, voter outreach and booth-level management, besides supervising grassroots mobilisation and feedback mechanisms.

In Bankura, committees have been formed for Saltora, Chhatna, Ranibandh, Raipur and Bankura, along with Barjora, Kotulpur and Sonamukhi under the Bishnupur belt. In Birbhum, the coverage spans Suri, Bolpur, Labpur, Mayureswar, Rampurhat, Nalhati and Murarai, with block-level panels also in place.

In Nadia district, all nine constituencies — Nabadwip, Santipur, Ranaghat Uttar Paschim, Krishnaganj, Ranaghat Uttar Purba, Ranaghat Dakshin, Chakdaha, Kalyani and Haringhata — now have committees in place, with multiple block units in seats like Krishnaganj and Ranaghat Uttar Purba.

North 24-Parganas has extensive coverage across Habra, Barasat, Naihati, Bhatpara, Jagatdal, Noapara, Barrackpore, Khardaha and Panihati, with separate town and block committees in several constituencies, including

Barrackpore and Khardaha.

In Howrah, panels have been constituted for Sankrail, Uluberia Purba, Uluberia Uttar, Shyampur and Amta. West Midnapore includes Keshiary, Narayangarh and Medinipur.

Additionally, in the Bongaon organisational district, committees have been formed for Bongaon Dakshin, Gaighata and Swarupnagar, completing coverage across key border and politically sensitive segments.

While the move has also triggered speculation about internal factional adjustments, TMC sources dismissed the charge, maintaining that large committees are necessary to coordinate hundreds of booths and thousands of workers. They argued that with 250–300 booths in each Assembly segment, a broad-based structure is essential to ensure smooth and effective execution of the election process.