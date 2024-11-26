Mamata forms multiple disciplinary committees at various levels in TMC

Kolkata: Emphasising “discipline and decorum” within the party, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, in a significant step on Monday, established multiple disciplinary committees at various levels to monitor party leaders and ensure they do not cross boundaries. Also, Trinamool national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee will speak about party matters in New Delhi.

The decision was taken at TMC’s national executive committee meeting held at Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat residence on Monday.

Abhishek, who has been a key figure in the party’s growth, has been entrusted with the responsibility of speaking about party matters in New Delhi, along with other committee members.

The development highlights the party’s focus on enhancing its national presence and giving him more responsibilities at the national level. Abhishek who had spearheaded several anti-BJP movements on several issues in the past may now shape the party’s strategic direction.

The move comes against the backdrop of out-of-turn statements by TMC leaders on multiple issues in recent times.

In a significant move, the party also elevated five veteran leaders, including Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee, state minister Manas Bhunia and party MP Kalyan Banerjee, to the party’s working committee.

State minister and senior Trinamool leader Chandrima Bhattacharya after the meeting told the media that to ensure better discipline and effective leadership, the party has constituted three disciplinary committees at different levels.

The first one is the Parliamentary Disciplinary Committee which includes Sudip Bandopadhyay, Derek O’Brien, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Kalyan Banerjee and Nadimul Haque.

The second one, the State Assembly Disciplinary Committee comprises Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Nirmal Ghosh, Aroop Biswas, Debashish Kumar and Firhad Hakim.

At the state level, the committee consists of Subrata Bakshi, Aroop Biswas, Sujit Bose, Firhad Hakim, and Chandrima Bhattacharya.

“If someone is issued a show-cause notice by any of these committees, he or she has to answer it.

If a person gets three such show-cause notices, steps will be taken to suspend him or her,” Bhattacharya added.

Political analysts feel that ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, the TMC is making new appointments underlining the party’s commitment to bringing long-serving members into leadership roles. The prominence of veteran leaders such as Kalyan Banerjee and Manas Bhunia reflects TMC’s effort to retain a balance between experience and youth in its leadership.

In reply to media questions, Bhattacharya said that a report submitted by Abhishek Banerjee which is speculated to have proposed an overhaul of the party, was not discussed at the meeting.

A party insider has, however, said that since Abhishek might have made certain recommendations regarding the change of guard in the leadership in the district, the party supremo may take the decision in the due course of time. There is likely to be an organisational change in the districts ahead of the 2026 Lok Sabha elections.What is interesting in the outcome of Monday’s meeting is that the TMC has strengthened regional representation by making strategic appointments at the regional level. Gautam Deb, Udayan Guha and Prakash Chik Baraik have been tasked with addressing issues in the northern region of Bengal.

Malay Ghatak will focus on matters related to tea garden workers, while Birbaha Hansda will handle concerns specific to the tribal region of Jhargram. Senior TMC leader and state minister Aroop Biswas has been appointed as the coordinator for party spokespersons.

Bhattacharya also said that in the Winter Session of Parliament, the TMC MPs would raise a range of issues, including price rise, unemployment, fertilisers, stopping of funds to the state and the Manipur violence.