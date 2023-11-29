Mamata forms core committee to oversee party org in North 24-Parganas

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday constituted a core committee for overseeing the party organisation in North 24-Parganas.

There are 33 Assembly constituencies in the district.

The move assumes significance in the backdrop of former state Food and Supplies minister Jyotipriya Mallick being recently arrested by Enforcement Directorate in connection with his alleged involvement in the ration scam. The committee comprises Sujit Bose, Tapas Roy, Partha Bhowmick, Biswajit Das, Narayan Goswami, Rathin Ghosh, Haji Nurul, Bina Mondal and Madan Mitra.

The committee will hold a meeting at an interval of every 15 days and take stock of the problems faced by the residents in the district and take necessary measures to solve them. Banerjee held a meeting with the members of the core committee at her chamber in the state Assembly and gave necessary directions about strengthening the organisation in the district.

According to sources, Banerjee asked them to work together and take additional responsibility for the interest of the people, shunning differences, if any, among them.

Mallick, before his arrest, was playing a significant role in the party’s organisation in the district. With the Lok Sabha elections due in a few months, Banerjee wants strong party organisation in all the districts.

Earlier too, Banerjee constituted the core committee of Birbhum district following the arrest of Anubrata Mondal in connection with cattle

trade scam.