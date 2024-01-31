Mamata flags off projects worth about Rs 1,662 crore

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday inaugurated several projects and laid the foundation stones of many new projects worth around Rs 1,662 crore in two districts — Malda and Murshidabad.

The state government is spending a total of around Rs 1,100 crore for Murshidabad and around Rs 562 for Malda. From a public distribution programme in Murshidabad, Banerjee said that funds of Rs 21.37 crore have been spent for the renovation of Ganga embankments for the district. Banerjee said: “Bridge over Bhairav River on the Berhampore -Hariharpara -Amtala Road has been completed. Funds of Rs 100 crore have been given for renovation of Ganga-Padma embankments and Rs 28.51 crore for Dwarka and Bhagirathi embankment renovation. Murshidabad Medical College has received a 100-bed new building and a 100-bed Covid hospital. The Early Intervention Centre and Public Health Laboratory has come up in the District Hospital and 24-bed hybrid CCU in Jangipur Sub-divisional Hospital, a night shelter at Kandi Sub-divisional Hospital.”

She added: “Shramik Bhawan has been set up in Berhampore at the cost of Rs 6.82 crore. Around Rs 20.33 crore has been spent for widening of Chunakhali-Jalangi Road. Around 51 Karmatirthas have been set up in Murshidabad. Rs 96.27 crore has been given for infrastructure development of primary, secondary and higher secondary schools in 16 blocks in the district. Lalgola has received an auditorium at Rs 1 crore and Rs 3 crore spent for another auditorium in Jalangi.”

Banerjee said: “Eco Tourism Park has been set up at Motijheel. Tourism circuit is being developed from Malda’s Adina up to Krishnanagar via Murshidabad. Tourism works have been done in Karna Subarna and Kandi. Industrial Estate has been set up on 11 acres of land in Berhampore.” Banerjee inaugurated several new projects in Murshidabad which include construction of Kuli-Morogram Road at a cost of Rs 112.39 crore. Around Rs 110 crore will be spent for state highway number 7. Around Rs 59.88 crore will be spent for Berhampore -Bhagwangola -Lalgola -Raghunathganj road. Works for Berhampore -Kandi-Sultanpur roads will be carried out at Rs 28.96 crore.

She mentioned that industries will be developed along — Dankuni-Kharagpur-Raghunathpur, Kalyani-Dankuni, Dankuni-Tajpur via Haldia, Panagarh-Coochbehar-Malda-Siliguri. In the second phase North South corridor will be set up between Kharagpur and Murshidanad. Banerjee also said that around 13 lakh more women will avail “Kanyashree” from February 1 and around 10 lakh people will have an

old age pension.

She inaugurated the State General Hospital in Gazole. Banerjee also inaugurated a total of 47 projects worth Rs 134 crore and laid foundation stones for another 107 worth Rs 428 crore.