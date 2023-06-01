Mamata felicitates toppers, starts ‘letter box’ for those in need of financial help

Kolkata: Assuring the student fraternity that no one in the state will be deprived from pursuing higher education due to financial constraints, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday asked state Education minister Bratya Basu to keep a letter box in his office so that anybody finding it difficult to pursue higher education can inform in writing and put it there.



“The pursuit of higher education for any meritorious student should not stop due to financial constraints. The letters that will be deposited in the letter box should be scanned and steps will be taken accordingly for quick redressal of such problems. You should also inform me about the steps taken in this regard,” Banerjee told Basu who was present along with her at the felicitation programme of the toppers of the Board examinations.

Banerjee said she has already received some letters from needy students and have handed them over to the Chief Secretary for perusal. “I have myself gone through some of those letters and have handed them over to the Chief Secretary for speedy action. A student aspiring for higher education will not be deprived due to financial stringency in Bengal,” she added.

Banerjee also maintained that her government has already introduced the Students’ Credit Card (SCC) scheme through which 50 lakh students have benefitted and the total amount disbursed has been to the tune of Rs 1,500 crore. “There are also several scholarships which students can avail for pursuing higher studies. But still, if they face any difficulty they can send letters to that box,” she said.

As a word of advice to students, Banerjee said they should never suffer from depression and have the belief and tenacity of emerging successful in life by overcoming all trials and tribulations. “Remember, you were born not to accept defeat but to be triumphant,” she said.

Banerjee said one of the students of the state who was present at the programme had complained to her that the list for admission in Presidency University had already been published before the Higher Secondary results were out. She asked the Education department to look into the matter so that students of the state Council also get a chance to apply at the varsity. Banerjee had interacted with the students attending the felicitation programme individually before taking to the stage.

She launched the Students’ Credit Card app from the dais of the programme where all information related to SCC will be available on a real-time basis. She also unveiled the Education Ecosystem Portal that happens to be a modification of Banglar Uccha Siksha Portal.

The Chief Minister also unveiled a book titled “101 Unique E Governance Initiatives: Transformation through Innovation & Technology” that compiles 101 e-governance initiatives of the state ensuring digital governance at the grassroots. The book traces the state’s remarkable journey towards digital transformation outlining innovative strategies to improve the quality of life of its citizens.

Banerjee also unveiled a book named “The Gems of Bengal 2023” – a compendium of dreams and success stories of toppers of Madhyamik, Higher Secondary, ICSE, ISC, CBSE, West Bengal Joint Entrance, High Madrasah, Alim, Fazil and Higher Secondary (Vocational) examinations.