Mamata extends wishes as Bengal celebrates Swamiji’s 163rd birth anniv

Kolkata: The 163rd birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda was observed across Bengal on Monday through various programmes with the Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, extending warmest greetings to the patriotic young men and women of our country.

In a post on X, Mamata wrote: “On the occasion of the National Youth Day, which is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, I extend my warmest greetings to the patriotic young men and women of our country. Swamiji believed that the youth are the architects of a nation’s destiny.” The Chief Minister Banerjee also stated: “Our government is committed to empowering them with education, skills, and opportunities to lead them into a new era of progress. Let us resolve to “Arise, Awake, and Stop not until the goal is reached.”

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee also paid floral tribute to Swamiji’s statue at his ancestral house in the city. Earlier in the day, Abhishek also paid his respect to Swamiji on his social media handle. Recalling Swamiji’s message that serving humanity amounts to serving the divine, Abhishek said that in the current time, Swamiji’s message of universal brotherhood and harmony among faiths is the “timeless guide”.

“On the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, I bow in reverence to a towering soul whose thoughts continue to illuminate India’s moral and intellectual conscience. His call for strength rooted in compassion, for faith anchored in reason and for service driven by empathy remains profoundly relevant even today,”

Abhishek wrote on X. “Swamiji reminded us that to serve humanity is to serve the divine. At a time when divisions are amplified and identities weaponised, Swami Ji’s message of universal brotherhood and harmony among faiths stands as a timeless guide,” Abhishek further added. Swamiji’s birth anniversary was celebrated across the state, with early morning ‘mangal arati’ and special prayers at Belur Math. Devotees gathered to pay homage, marking the day also as National Youth Day. Ramakrishna Math and Mission branches held processions statewide, with participation from school students.

Apart from Abhishek, several TMC and BJP leaders, including the Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari, paid floral tributes.