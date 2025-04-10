Mamata extends Mahavir Jayanti greetings, urges ‘unity & peace...’

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, greeted people on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti and wished that his teachings of non-violence inspire all.

The Chief Minister on her social media handle said that the state observes the day as a holiday and all governmental establishments and educational institutions remain closed. In a post on X, Banerjee greeted the people on this auspicious occasion.

“Greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. May Lord Mahavir’s teachings of peace, truth and non-violence inspire us all. We observe this day as a holiday in government offices, schools, and colleges, etc, in West Bengal as a mark of our respect for the great Lord,” Banerjee posted on X.

The Chief Minister on every occasion sends out a message of maintaining peace and communal harmony in the state. This time, she prayed to Mahavir so that his teachings of truth and non-violence inspire all the people.

On Wednesday, at the Jain community event to observe Vishwa Navkar Mahamantra Divas, the Chief Minister stated: “Even if you shoot me dead, you will not be able to separate me from unity. Every religion, caste, creed... all of them pray for humanity and we love them. There won’t be division in Bengal, live and let live (jiyo aur jeene do).”

Banerjee said she goes to Durga and Kali pujas, to Jain and Buddhist temples, to gurudwara, church and Guru Ravidas temple.

“In Rajasthan, I visited Ajmer Sharif as well as Brahma Temple in Pushkar,” she mentioned.

She retorted to BJP’s appeasement allegations against her stating: “They say I don’t protect Hindus? Then who does? Tell me which programme I have stopped?”

The Chief Minister added: “Let us give a message to the world. There is economic turmoil throughout the world. Let us fight together so that we can conquer the world. We are proud of our country, our state and our humanity. Have faith we are not against you. We are with you. We are with your community. May your community progress in every sphere of life.”

On the other hand, the Raj Bhavan also issued a statement wishing that the teachings of Mahavir guide us all.

“May the teachings of Lord Mahavir guide us all on the path of non-violence, spiritual growth, self-development and camaraderie among each other for a peaceful co-existence and progress,” a statement, released by the Raj Bhavan, here said.