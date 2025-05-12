Mamata extends greetings on Mother’s Day

Kolkata: Greeting all mothers on ‘Mother’s Day’, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said the ‘Ma Maati & Manush’ slogan of her party and the government reiterates the importance of mothers who are an icon of inspiration, love and passion and are present throughout our entire being.

As a tribute to mothers, she posted a video of a song on her Facebook page, sung by Manomoy Bhattacharjee. The lyrics and music were composed by her.

“Mother’ - the sweetest name in the world. Be it the mother of birth or the motherland - she is our inspiration, our love, our passion. She is present throughout our entire being,” she wrote on X handle.

Banerjee also paid homage to her mother, writing: “I have remembered and paid homage to my mother in many of my projects. The beginning of ‘Mother - Earth - Human’ (Ma Mati Manush) is with my mother!” She said she has honoured mothers in many songs and poems penned by her.

Trinamool Congress’ national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee too paid his respect to all mothers through a short Facebook post.

Mother’s Day is celebrated on May 11 around the globe to honour the mother, motherhood, motherhood, maternal bonds and the influence of mothers on society.

TMC wrote on X: “In her selfless love, tireless service, and unwavering sense of duty, we find the essence of a true mother. The people of Bengal know she is always there. Smt. @MamataOfficial is a mother figure who lives in every Bengali heart. On #MothersDay, we offer our respect to her”.

The party also posted: “In Bengal, ‘Ma’ is at the heart of how we live, how we feel, and how we dream. When we say Ma, Mati, Manush, we speak from the heart of a land that places the mother at the centre of all meaning. #MothersDay…A mother is not defined by sentiment alone, but by her endurance and resolve. In every woman who nurtures her family, her community, her country, we find the spirit of motherhood that holds our society together. On #MothersDay, we’re reminded of the countless women whose strength, dignity, and sacrifices often go unacknowledged.”