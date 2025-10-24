Mamata extends greetings on ‘Bhai Phonta’

Kolkata: After Kali Puja and Diwali, the city glamoured up to celebrate ‘Bhai Phonta’ with fervour on Thursday as sisters prayed for their brothers’ long lives. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her greetings, further highlighting the day with a song dedicated to sibling bonds.

Banerjee on social media greeted the people of Bengal with her self-composed song “Bhai er Kopale Dilam Phonta/Mangaldeep-e Jaluk Sikha”. The Chief Minister uploaded the 25-second music video of her song.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee takes to her social media every year to wish well to the citizens on the festive day.

Her party’s national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, also extended his best wishes to the people of Bengal on this occasion. He emphasised strengthening ‘brotherhood’.

Prominent figures, including senior ministers, MPs, and renowned cine stars, engaged in the festivities, enveloping the state in a cultural and gastronomic celebration. The festival celebrates the bond between sisters and brothers. Sisters applied ‘teeka’ or ‘phonta’ on their brothers’ foreheads and offered them sweets. The brothers, in return, give gifts to their sisters on the occasion.

Tollywood celebrities, including Rituparna Sengupta, Srabanti Chatterjee, gave ‘phonta’ to state Power minister Aroop Biswas. Parliamentary Affairs minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay received a ‘phota’ from his sister.

Senior Parliamentarian Sougata Roy received ‘phonta’ from senior Trinamool Congress leader and state Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya. Trinamool Congress MPs Shatabdi Roy, Mala Roy also took part in the event.

Kolkata’s Mayor Firhad Hakim took ‘phonta’ from the local women at Chetla Agrani Club. Sovan Chatterjee, along with Baisakhi Banerjee, went to the Chief Minister’s residence in the morning to take ‘phonta’ from the Chief Minister.

State Fire and Emergency Minister Sujit Bose arranged ‘Bhai Phonta’ at his residence. His sisters applied ‘phonta’ on him at his residence. State Law minister Moloy Ghatak took ‘phonta’ from his sisters.

As the celebrations continued, markets saw an unprecedented rush, with families buying ingredients for elaborate feasts. Prices, especially for fish, mutton, and chicken, surged, and sweetshops were crowded, yet the festive energy remained high. Fusion sweets and gourmet hampers are becoming increasingly popular, as younger generations look for artisanal treats alongside traditional offerings.