Mamata extends greetings, calls for peace & harmony on Poila Baisakh

Kolkata: The Bengali New Year (Poila Baisakh) was celebrated with traditional enthusiasm and gaiety across Bengal on Tuesday with the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee greeting people of the state on this occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose also greeted people of the state on the occasion of Bengali New Year.

Chief Minister Banerjee, in her message, said may the Bengali New Year illuminate everyone’s lives.

“Come, come, come, O Boishakh…’ Subho Noboborsho 1432! May the new year’s blessings illuminate everyone’s lives. May every person in Bengal be bound by the bonds of peace and harmony. Good luck to everyone,” she said in a post on X.

Banerjee also expressed her greetings to the people of Bengal on occasion of “Bangla Diwas” (Bengal foundation day). The ruling Trinamool Congress observed “Bangla Diwas” (Bengal Foundation Day) on ‘Poila Baisakh’ with pomp and grandeur and also through various programmes. Trinamool Congress state president Subrata Bakshi had earlier issued instructions urging people to observe “Bangla Diwas” on ‘Poila Baisakh’.

It was communicated to all the district presidents, chairmen, MLAs, MPs and to the leadership at various levels of the organisation. Colourful rallies and processions were taken out and Cultural programmes held in various parts of the state.

In a statement, the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata said: “On the auspicious day of Poyala Baishakh, the Honourable Governor extended his warm greetings and congratulations to everyone. He wished that the New Year may fill everyone’s lives with joy, prosperity and fulfilment.”

Diamond Harbour MP and Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee also greeted people on the occasion of Bengali New Year. In a post on X, he said: “Shubho Nobo Borsho! As we welcome the Bengali New Year on this auspicious day of Poila Boishakh, let us stand united - in hope, in harmony and in the spirit of togetherness. Let us find the strength to resist those who seek to divide us with hatred and religious polarisation. Our unity is our greatest strength. May the year ahead bring joy, prosperity and good health to all.”