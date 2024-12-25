Mamata extends Christmas greetings, highlights ‘unity and togetherness’

Kolkata: Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday greeted the people of Bengal on Christmas.

Her party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on this occasion wished that it reminds all of the strength in diversity and the power of togetherness. The Chief Minister also uploaded an image of her house illuminated on Christmas on social media.

“My house was illuminated on the occasion of Christmas. It is a small effort. I pray to the Almighty that the celebration brings fortune to each and every individual. I greet everyone on Christmas,” Banerjee posted. Abhishek Banerjee also wished all Merry Christmas. In a post on X, he said: “A heartfelt Merry Christmas to all! May this season of joy remind us of the strength in diversity and the power of togetherness.

Let us work hand in hand to build a future where every citizen feels valued and every dream is nurtured. Wishing you all a season filled

with peace and happiness!” The Chief Minister attended midnight prayer at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Rosary on Tuesday. Later in her post on X she said: “What makes Bengal truly extraordinary is that ‘unity in diversity’ isn’t just an ideal we cherish; it’s the very soul of who we are. This spirit of togetherness resonates deeply during the festive season.

I attended the midnight mass at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Rosary in the presence of Most Rev. Thomas D’Souza, Archbishop of Calcutta. May the light of Christmas fill your hearts with warmth and your homes with joy. May you and your loved ones be graced with the Almighty’s choicest blessings.”