Mamata expresses shock over ‘series of disasters’

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday expressed shock by the “series of disasters in recent times in railways, civil aviation, and now on roadways too” in the wake of two major tragedies that struck the country— the collapse of a century-old bridge over the Indrayani River in Pune and a helicopter crash near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand.

Reacting to the Pune bridge collapse where lives were lost and several persons were reported missing, Mamata Banerjee posted on X: “Stunned and shocked by the series of disasters in recent times in railways, civil aviation, and now on roadways too. Today’s bridge collapse on the Indrayani river near Pune is feared to be having most tragic implications. Media have already been talking of several deaths in the bridge accident, while many more are still missing. My sincere condolences to the families of all the deceased, even while we anxiously wait for survivors’ reports. Let us pray for the survival of the victims of the accident.”

On the helicopter crash in Uttarakhand, she posted: “Most distressingly, another civil aviation tragedy reported today morning, this time from Uttarakhand, in the Kedarnath - Gaurikund - Guptakashi region. 7 people were on board in the helicopter including a child and the pilot, and there has been a reported crash with worst being feared by media. While we await the results of rescue and search operations, my prayers go out for each one on board.” Her comments came in the wake of the recent crash of the Air India flight in Ahmedabad which killed more than 250 people.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress’ national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, echoing similar sentiments, wrote on X: “Deeply distressed by the tragic bridge collapse over the Indrayani River near Pune. The news that several tourists are feared to have drowned is heartbreaking. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I urge the authorities to expedite rescue operations and extend all possible assistance to those affected. Praying for the safe recovery of the missing and the strength for families enduring this unimaginable loss.”

TMC also posed a question on X: “In 2016, PM @narendramodi mockingly coined the phrase “Act of Fraud.” So here’s our question to him today: Is the bridge collapse in Pune an act of God or an act of FRAUD? Is this the infrastructure revolution you keep boasting about? Let there be, for once, a few drops of genuine tears, Mr. Modi.”

On late Sunday evening, TMC posted on X: “Another bridge collapses, this time in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district, injuring 6 labourers. By PM@narendramodi’s own definition, this isn’t an act of God, this is an ACT OF FRAUD. Every under-construction structure in@BJP4India-ruled states must undergo immediate, rigorous safety audits. Accountability must be enforced, and those responsible for endangering innocent lives must face strict consequences.”