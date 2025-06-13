Mamata expresses shock and grief over Air India plane crash

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed “profound shock” over the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, while Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee expressed “deep anguish”.

A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 people crashed shortly after take-off in Ahmedabad.

Chief Minister Banerjee, soon after the horrific incident, wrote on her social media page: “Stunned and profoundly shocked to know of the most tragic Air India plane crash at Ahmedabad today.”

She added: “It is the most sad news for all of us, even while we anxiously wait for survivors’ details and pray for the survival of all. The crash during take-off of the London-bound plane has shaken and saddened me to my core. While we do not know exact figures, media reports indicate that there were 242 passengers in the plane. I am praying to God at this moment.”

The plane crashed soon after taking off from Ahmedabad airport around 2 pm, reports said.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress MP, Abhishek Banerjee taking to X, said: “I am deeply anguished by the tragic crash of the Air India aircraft in Ahmedabad. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this heartbreaking incident. A thorough and transparent investigation must be undertaken by the GoI to ascertain the cause of this tragedy.”

Abhishek also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

He said: “Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured and strength for the bereaved to cope with this immense loss.”

Trinamool Congress expressed condolences to the family members of the victims who died in the plane crash and also urged the Gujarat government to carry out swift and effective rescue work.

“The tragic crash of the Ahmedabad–London Air India flight in Ahmedabad has left the nation in mourning. Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. May the injured recover soon. We call upon the Gujarat Govt. to carry out swift and effective rescue and relief efforts,” Trinamool Congress said in a post on X.