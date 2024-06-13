Mamata expresses shock

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed deep shock over the deaths of several Indians in a devastating fire in a building in Kuwait.

She directed the chief secretary and resident commissioner in Delhi to get in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs to obtain the status of those from West Bengal currently in Kuwait.

“Deeply shocked to know about the devastating fire incident of Kuwait, which has already taken a toll of more than 40 lives. My condolences to the bereaved families,” she posted on X handle.

“I have instructed my Chief Secretary and Resident Commissioner in Delhi to be in constant touch with Ministry of External Affairs to know about the wellbeing of people of West Bengal origin in Kuwait and to take all appropriate steps on emergent basis,” she added.