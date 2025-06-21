Mamata expresses pride after Bengal archer wins silver medal

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday expressed pride after a Bengal archer, Juyel Sarkar, won a silver medal in the Archery Asia Cup Stage 2 in Singapore this year. Sarkar is an archer from Bengal Archery Academy.

CM Banerjee expressed her feelings on social media. Taking to X she said: “Proud to share that Juyel Sarkar, an archer from our government ‘s Bengal Archery Academy, Jhargram, has won today the Silver Medal in the Recurve Men’s Team event at the Archery Asia Cup Stage 2, 2025, held at Singapore. Congratulations to Juyel, congratulations to his family and trainers, too.”

“The Malda boy was the sole archer who won a Gold Medal from West Bengal at the last National Games held at Uttarakhand in Feb 2025 in the same Recurve event,” she added further.