Mamata expresses grief over Vaishno Devi landslide deaths, prays for victims & ‘speedy recovery of injured’

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday expressed deep grief over the landslide near Ardhkuwari on the Vaishno Devi route in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of about 34 people and left several stranded.

On Tuesday, around 3pm, triggered by heavy rains, a massive landslide occurred near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu & Kashmir’s Reasi district.

Expressing solidarity, the Chief Minister said that the natural disaster has left her “worried” and saddened by the loss of lives. Extending her condolences, she said: “I express my solidarity for the people there.” Also, she prayed to “Ma Vaishno Devi” for speedy healing for the affected and stranded.

The TMC national general secretary, taking to X, expressed his condolences. Banerjee said he was “deeply anguished by the tragic landslide,” and offered his heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones.

He too prayed for “speedy recovery of the injured” and “safety of all those affected and stranded”.

The NDRF and CRPF have been engaged in the rescue operation. The CRPF’s 6th Battalion has been actively involved in evacuating and providing medical assistance to the stranded pilgrims.