Mamata embarks on long walks, interacts with the local residents

Radhamadhab Saha & Pinak Pani Chowdhury

Raiganj: Tweaking her schedule, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee decided to incorporate public interaction in her stride.

Embarking on long walks the Chief Minister met the masses on the street, interacted with students and caressed newborns. She undertook three such long walks in Chopra, Islampur and Raiganj on Tuesday amidst swelling multitudes.

In her Islampur long walk, near the Islampur Police Station, the Chief Minister, in a heartwarming gesture, cradled a six-month-old newborn. Bulti Saha, the elated mother, stated: “I was eagerly waiting with my six-month-old to catch a glimpse of the Chief Minister. To my surprise, she approached me, took my child in her arms, and blessed her. After a few affectionate pats, she returned the baby to my lap. Overwhelmed, I also sought her blessings by touching her feet. It was an unbelievable moment for me – my child became an instant celebrity.”

Banerjee obliged the students by clicking selfies with them and giving them autographs. However, amidst all the fun and frolic she did not fail to inspire them, advising them to study hard. On reaching Chopra by helicopter, she walked approximately one kilometer, starting at the Chopra football ground to the BL&LRO office. From there, she travelled to Islampur by car. In Islampur she walked into town interacting with the locals. Following that, she proceeded to Karnajora, Raiganj by helicopter. After covering around five kilometres by car from Karnajora, she reached Bakultala

in Raiganj.

In Bakultala, she paid floral tributes at the statue of Thakur Panchanan Barma before embarking on a walk through the localities, interacting with residents along MG Road, BC Roy Sarani, and Hospital Road. Mamata Banerjee waved to the masses, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of the people she encountered during her spirited journey.

It was a field day for students in Balurghat. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced Wednesday as a holiday for Government schools amidst loud cheers. “I am overwhelmed to see all these young students. Some of them are Kanyashree and some are Shikshashree. They are the young brigade of our Bengal. It is late for them to go home from this programme . So I declare Wednesday as a holiday,” she said.She even played Badminton with the students.

Tanaya Mondal, a Class VII student stated: “I am very happy today. I feel proud to have played with the Chief Minister.”

Banerjee also joined in a dance programme with tribal women amidst the beat of Dhamsa and Madal. “I dance with the tribals and play the Dhamsa drums also. I interact with all so that there is no line between them and me,” stated a beaming Chief Minister.