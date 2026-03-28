Mamata dubs voter list delay ‘murder of democracy’; Warns of public backlash

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson, Mamata Banerjee on Friday termed the non-availability of the full and final voter list a “murder of democracy”, while warning that people would soon seek answers for what she called an “arbitrary exercise of power”.



On a day when the Election Commission of India was to publish the second supplementary list under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), she lashed out at the poll panel and the Bharatiya Janata Party for not placing the full and final first supplementary list in the public domain.

“God’s own mill grinds slow, but grinds sure. I say this on the day of Ram Navami,” Banerjee told reporters at the Kolkata airport, before boarding a flight to Andal in West Burdwan, on Friday, implying people’s retribution against the roll cleaning exercise.

Referring to a Supreme Court of India order on supplementary rolls, Banerjee “dared” the Commission to publish the first list in full. “We are yet to receive it. It is not in the public domain. What is it if not the murder of democracy?” she asked.

Calling the poll body “super Hitler”, she said the exercise had become a “vanishing washing machine” of the BJP, accusing it of erasing democracy and deleting lakhs of names from a particular community. “Does the BJP consider itself ‘zamindars’ of this country?” she asked.

Alleging irregularities, she said nearly 50 per cent of voters were deleted from one list, and in a Suti (Murshidabad) booth, around 400 of 500 names were struck off. She assured free legal aid to affected voters.

Earlier, Banerjee was to travel to Durgapur by road but later flew to Andal. She praised the pilots of her chartered aircraft, which hovered for over an hour in bad weather on Thursday while returning from West Burdwan. “They saved my life,” she said.

On LPG, Banerjee again targeted the BJP-led Centre, alleging reshuffles could be aimed at diverting gas produced in Haldia. “We do not want LPG produced here diverted to other states by transferring DMs and SPs,” she said.

Banerjee will address meetings on Saturday in Raniganj (West Burdwan), Raghunathpur and Kashipur (Purulia).