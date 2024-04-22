Mamata dubs HC order on Bengal school jobs ‘illegal’, says will ‘challenge it’

Siliguri: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday termed as “illegal” the Calcutta High Court order cancelling all appointments made through a 2016 teacher recruitment test and said her government will challenge the verdict.



She also assured all those who lost their jobs, “not to worry”.

“Do not worry or get frustrated. Do not take any drastic steps. We are with you and will see the fight till the end along with you. The West Bengal government will challenge the verdict in the Supreme Court on your behalf. Another 10 lakh jobs are ready,” stated Banerjee from an election rally in Chakulia in Raiganj.

Earlier in the day, the Calcutta High Court had declared the selection process of the State Level Selection Test 2016 in the state government-sponsored and aided schools, null and void, thereby rendering 25,753 appointments cancelled.

“I challenge this, it is an erroneous, one-sided judgment. It will affect around 1.5 lakh families. How can they be asked to return the salary they have received to date along with 12 per cent interest in four weeks? Is that possible?” questioned Banerjee.

She also said that the BJP is in panic mode after sensing defeat in the first phase of polling last week and asserted that the rout of the saffron camp across the country is imminent.

“Fear and panic have gripped the BJP. After the first phase of polling in nearly 100 seats across the country, they have sensed defeat. That is why they are making baseless statements. The rout of the saffron camp is only a matter of time,” she said.

Training guns at BJP leader Subhendu Adhikari, without naming him, Banerjee said: “Is this the bomb he was talking about? The bomb is rendering more than 25,000 people jobless.”

Incidentally on Saturday Subhendu, addressing an election campaign in Malda had claimed that on Monday a bomb would explode that would shake the TMC and the front-rung leaders of that party to the core.

Equating “the bomb” to the judgement, Banerjee questioned: “On Saturday how did you know of the judgment that would be passed on Monday unless you all have influenced it? How do they (the BJP) know whose house the CBI, ED or NIA would raid on specific dates? How can they announce all this beforehand?” questioned Banerjee hinting at the BJP party’s nexus with these agencies.

The TMC supremo, directing her statement against former Justice Abhijeet Ganguly, without naming him, stated: “This was an order written by him.” Incidentally, Ganguly, shedding the judge’s mantle recently joined the saffron brigade and is contesting on a BJP ticket from Tamluk.

Banerjee on Monday addressed two back-to-back election campaigns at Chakulia and Karandighi in support of Krishna Kalyani, the TMC candidate contesting from the Raiganj Lok Sabha seat.

Banerjee stated that she is the only woman fighting Modi in the country.

“You have been toppling Governments in Goa, Maharashtra and other states. You have been sending Chief Ministers to jail. However, it won’t be a cakewalk to topple the West Bengal government” challenged Banerjee.

She further cautioned the masses not to vote for the CPI(M) and Congress in Bengal.

“In Delhi, we will support the INDIA bloc to overthrow the BJP but in Bengal, we alone are fighting against the BJP. The CPI(M) and Congress are the eyes of the BJP. They have been planted in Bengal to divide the minority votes to create an advantage for the BJP. Though they have no seats in the Assembly, I had offered them two seats for this election, asking them not to divide votes. They did not agree,” alleged Banerjee.

The TMC supremo also claimed that the Sandeshkhali issue was a carefully hatched conspiracy by the BJP, using social media and their IT Cell just before the polls.

“Nothing will work, people will bid goodbye to Modiji and the BJP this time,” stated Banerjee.

Meanwhile, Mahammad Mustafa, Sadiqul Islam and Noor Ahasan Islam, Congress presidents of Chakulia, Islampur and Goalpokhar blocks respectively joined TMC at the TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee ‘s election campaign meeting at Chakulia. More than a thousand of their followers also joined TMC. Gulam Rabbani, the minister of the state in charge of the state labour department in presence of Mamata Banerjee handed them the TMC flag.