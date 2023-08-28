Mamata directs police to arrest ‘Goli Maro’ slogan raisers

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, directed the police to arrest all who had raised the ‘Goli Maro’ (shoot them) slogan from the recent ABVP’s “Jadavpur Bachao” rally and dared such persons to walk the talk.



Banerjee further stated that the BJP might conduct the Lok Sabha polls in December itself, claiming that all choppers have been booked by the saffron party for campaigning.

The rally by ABVP, the student wing of the RSS, was conducted last Friday from Golpark to Jadavpur 8B bus stand and was led by opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari. Slogans of “Goli Maro” were raised from the rally. Mamata swore that stern action would be taken against the accused and clarified that such sloganeering wouldn’t be tolerated in the state.

“They are now raising ‘Goli Maro’ slogans. They have mistaken Bengal for Delhi or Uttar Pradesh. They could have staged demonstrations seeking justice. But this was not the way to organise a protest. How dare they raise such a slogan? If you have guts, shoot. Let me see,” Banerjee challenged. She further stated: “I have asked the police to arrest all of those who shouted this slogan.”

Banerjee was addressing Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad’s foundation day rally on Mayo Road where she pledged to soon hold students’ union elections after the existing Bill is amended in the next Assembly session after Durga Puja. She warned: “But our students must pledge that they will not respond to the hooliganism of the Opposition parties.”

She also attacked the BJP-led Centre and said: “The BJP has already booked all the helicopters so that the Opposition leaders are not able to hire them during the Lok Sabha election campaign”.

She added: “The BJP-led Centre may conduct Lok Sabha elections in December or January.”

Banerjee further remarked: “They believe that they can do anything using money power. We will oust the BJP from Delhi.”

She accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using the Chandrayaan-3 launch for political mileage.

“I was eagerly waiting for the landing part but it was not shown. Somebody’s (PM) face appeared. I turned off the television”. She said that the state government would like to felicitate 28 scientists from Bengal who were involved in the Chandrayaan-3 project.

Mamata also criticised Governor C V Ananda Bose. “We have another eye over us now. I respect his chair but he is violating the Constitution. Look at the condition of the universities. He is appointing his friends as vice-chancellors. For instance, an IPS officer with no experience as a professor has been appointed as a Vice-Chancellor. The BJP cell president was appointed as V-C of Jadavpur University,” she said.