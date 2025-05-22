Mamata directs officials in North Bengal to remain alert for cross-border threats

Darjeeling: At an administrative meeting held at Uttarkanya in Jalpaiguri district on Wednesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged the police, administrative officials and the public to remain alert and ensure that no terrorist or suspicious individuals are sheltered in any locality, particularly in rural areas.

Emphasising the importance of community awareness, Banerjee said that coordinated efforts are essential to maintain law and order and safeguard public safety. The meeting placed a strong focus on strengthening security measures across North Bengal.

“This area is sensitive. It is the Chicken’s Neck and the gateway to the North-East. The Chief Secretary has visited several places along with the officers. Our emphasis is on security,” said Banerjee.

She added that there have been widespread attempts to disturb the peace and tranquillity of this crucial region by spreading fake news on social media, urging vigilance to counter such misinformation.

“Clips from Rajasthan and Bangladesh are being misrepresented as footage from West Bengal in an attempt to incite disturbances in border areas. It is the general public who ultimately suffers during such unrest. The administration and police must maintain strict vigilance to ensure that these issues are addressed before they escalate,” stated Banerjee.

She remarked that this region is surrounded by multiple international borders, including Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and at a very close proximity to China, hence the administration and police have to be extra cautious.

The Chief Minister warned that individuals from outside with ill intentions are entering and collecting personal information from local residents, including details about key officials.

“The public needs to be cautious. You should not reveal any personal information or hand over any documents unless it is a Government survey,” stated the Chief Minister.

She asked the police to intensify patrolling.

“Police presence and visibility is a major deterrent to such malicious activities. Just because the BSF is guarding the borders does not mean that the police will go to sleep. They will also have to step up vigil and keep a close watch,” stated Banerjee. She asked the police to cooperate with the Army in guarding the Army and Air Force stations.

“Intelligence departments, along with local politicians, will have to be proactive to ensure peace and tranquillity. They have to squash any attempts of sparking communal tensions,” advised the Chief Minister.

She also urged the administration to be prepared for any natural disasters like floods and landslides owing to early monsoons.

“We will set up a Disaster Management Monitoring system from Uttarkanya connected to the districts. Control rooms have to be set up in subdivisions and block levels. NDRF, SDRF and Civil Defence all have to be prepared,” she said.

Banerjee, taking a dig at the Centre for its step-motherly attitude towards Bengal, said that she had time and again approached the Centre to ask Bhutan to share real-time data regarding rainfall, water level of rivers but nothing had been done.

“Nothing has been done yet. I will ask the Bengal Chief Secretary to take up the matter with the Bhutan Consulate. Whenever there is heavy rainfall and rivers in Bhutan are in spate, Alipurduar gets flooded,” stated Banerjee.

She stated that the same was the problem with Teesta with 14 Hydel Projects in Sikkim. “How can the Centre allow this in such a small state? Owing to this, our plains are flooded,” remarked Banerjee.

With the monsoon approaching, she stressed the urgent completion of pending infrastructure works, including road repairs and warned against corruption and negligence. “All pending works, including road renovation and construction, must be completed before the monsoon. Public money should not be wasted. Do not allow trucks on village roads in exchange for bribes. Services must be delivered to people without delay,” she told the officials.

The Chief Minister also voiced concern over the dilution of the ‘Darjeeling’ tea brand due to the mixing of cheaper tea from Nepal.

“I have nothing against our neighbouring country but this cannot be allowed,” she said.

Banerjee pointed out that Nepalese tea faces no export taxes or quality checks, making it cheaper and easier to mix with Darjeeling tea. “This is illegal. How is the Centre allowing this? Why is Nepal tea not being taxed?” she questioned.