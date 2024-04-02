Mamata directs minister to provide assistance to people in storm-hit Alipurduar

Alipurduar: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who arrived to meet the storm-affected people of Alipurduar on Monday, directed state minister Aroop Biswas to provide assistance to the flood-affected people of Kumaragram. Following her directive, Aroop Biswas arrived in Kumargram Block of Alipurduar on Tuesday to engage with the a



ffected communities.

On Sunday afternoon, Block I of Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts were devastated by a storm, affecting many people in the North Haldibari area of Kumargram Block with heavy hailstorms. Upon landing at the temporary helipad at Friends Union Club ground near Kumargram Police Station, Aroop Biswas proceeded by road to Pukhurigram in North Haldibari area of Kumargram to meet the affected individuals.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate for Alipurduar Lok Sabha constituency, Prakash Chik Baraik, accompanied him. Biswas spent a significant amount of time listening to the grievances of the distressed people and commended the prompt efforts of the Alipurduar district administration in providing relief. However, due to electoral restrictions, he refrained from making promises of assistance.

He stated: “I have followed the instructions of the Chief Minister. I have spoken to everyone and they are satisfied with the administration’s work. The administration has acted swiftly in providing assistance to the affected people here. It’s crucial to stand in solidarity with the victims.

The situation is gradually returning to normal and people are beginning to return to their homes.” According to the district administration, at least 3,000 people have been affected by the hailstorm.

Earlier on Sunday, Mamata Banerjee rushed to the tornado-hit Jalpaiguri district by a special flight. After spending the night visiting affected areas in Jalpaiguri, the Chief Minister flew to Alipurduar on Monday to assess the situation in the affected areas.