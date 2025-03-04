Mamata directs for centralised system of garbage disposal

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has directed the state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs (UD&MA) department to come out with a centralised system for cleaning of garbage by the municipalities across the state. Presently, the respective municipalities have their own system of cleaning of garbage.

“Many scientific systems of garbage disposal have been introduced in recent times. I want a centralised system for garbage disposal as it will ensure transparency and accountability. There are a number of small towns that are not serious when it comes to cleanliness and are lackadaisical in its approach. So, rather than leaving it to the local level, things should be done centrally,” said Banerjee while chairing the first meeting of the State Level Investment Synergy Committee meeting on Monday. Banerjee made it clear that the UDMA department should take the nod of the Finance department before recruiting anybody so that there is no problem or controversy in the later stages.

“Many companies have come forward for recycling of waste that is an integral part of picking up and management of waste in a scientific manner. The UDMA department should convene a meeting within 10 days with concerned representatives of municipalities and development authorities and communicate to them that the department will have a centralised system of cleaning as you have failed in proper disposal locally,” Banerjee added.

In the recent past, there have been a lot of complaints related to improper disposal of waste resulting in accumulation of garbage emitting foul smell, causing problems to common people.

According to Nabanna sources, recently a Cabinet minister had complained to Banerjee about garbage piling up in Barasat Municipality area. Not only Barasat, there are some other urban local bodies in close proximity to Kolkata where the garbage disposal system is still not proper.