Mamata denies she has links with B'deshi terrorists, challenges BJP to prove charge

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday rejected allegations by BJP MLAs that she has links with terrorists and fundamentalists in Bangladesh, stating that she would resign if they could prove such claims.

Addressing the assembly, Banerjee criticised the BJP MLAs for making "baseless remarks" against her and said she would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to complain about such claims.

"Freedom of speech doesn't allow them to give hate speech and divide people," Banerjee stated, emphasising her belief in secularism and the peaceful coexistence of all communities.

She also accused the BJP of using religion for political gains, claiming, "The BJP is using religion to serve their political interests".

Referring to the ongoing tension in Bangladesh, the chief minister highlighted that it was her government’s efforts that had ensured peace and harmony in West Bengal amidst unrest in the neighbouring country.

Banerjee condemned remarks that accused her of being associated with the Muslim League.

“I am accused of being a member of the Muslim League, I condemn such remarks.”

Regarding the BJP's claims that its members were being silenced in the assembly, Banerjee responded, "BJP MLAs are afraid to face me, which is why they boycott the House whenever I speak."

She concluded by reaffirming her commitment to secularism, the development of all communities, and maintaining peace in the state.