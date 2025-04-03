Mamata demands rollback of essential drug price hike, GST on Health insurance

Kolkata: Criticising the Centre for the price hike of over 900 essential drugs from April 1 and the imposition of GST on Health insurance, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday demanded an immediate rollback.

She also announced that her party will hold protest rallies across all blocks on April 4 and 5.

“I strongly protest. I request (the Centre) to withdraw this decision. We will hold protest rallies and meetings in every block and every civic ward across the state from 4pm to 5pm on April 4 and 5. I would urge the common people to protest. Else this unilateral decision of the Centre would take a heavy toll on health,” Banerjee told media at the state secretariat.

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has announced an increase in the prices of over 900 essential drugs from April 1. The list includes medicines for critical infections, heart diseases and diabetes.

Expressing her concern over the price hike of essential medicines, Banerjee said how the people belonging to lower middle class will be able to afford a price hike of essential medicines, including that of blood pressure cancer.

“Will the Centre will only serve the interest of the rich people bulldogging the interests of the lower middle class. I am alarmed and disheartened. When doctors prescribe these medicines, people will have to pay many times extra money to buy them. Where will the common people get the treatment from? Was this decision taken for one section of people who can spend crores for treatment? Is the government for them or the middle class?” she asked.

Banerjee also said that she had earlier requested the Prime Minister to remove GST from medical insurance. “I have written to the Prime Minister multiple times urging him to waive tax on medical insurance. The state is not receiving its share of GST. The Centre has ceased all work meant for the poor. Then why is the Union government there?”

“We cannot accept the price hike of medicine and GST on medical insurance. When will the Centre stop their jumla-bazi? They make tall promises ahead of the elections and withdraw their decisions once the polls are over. Why would citizens have to pay GST on medical insurance? Let good sense prevail,” Banerjee stated.