Mamata demands Bharat Ratna for Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the Bengal Assembly on Wednesday said that Indian-origin Nasa astronaut Sunita Williams should be conferred with the Bharat Ratna.

Speaking in the Assembly, Banerjee congratulated Williams, her companion Butch Wilmore for their successful return to the Earth after being stranded in space for several months.

Banerjee also congratulated the rescue team for its commendable efforts in bringing the astronauts back.

“The Bengal Assembly would like to thank the team for rescuing Williams and another astronaut who were stranded in space. I congratulate both the astronauts. I think Williams should be honoured with the Bharat Ratna. The rescue team has also done a commendable job,” Banerjee told the House. She further stated: “I have been following the developments through various sources of information as I am interested in space science. I kept track of the situation daily and took regular updates. The astronauts remained stranded for nine months. I express my thanks to the rescue team that brought them back.” Banerjee also stated that a mission which was originally planned for eight-day, was extended for nine months due to technical difficulties in the spacecraft. It is delightful to see that they did not try to return after the spacecraft developed a technical glitch and hence their stay in space prolonged over nine months. Describing Williams as “daughter of India”, Banerjee hailed the courage of both the astronauts. Earlier in the day Banerjee in a post on X said: “Welcome Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore back to earth, finally and safely, after so many days. Our daughter of India returns to us, and we are deeply deeply happy and elated. We are profoundly happy for Butch Wilmore also. Hail their courage, hail their return, hail human glory! I congratulate the rescue team for their overwhelming support and success.”

Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, after an unexpected stay at the International Space Station (ISS) for more than nine months, have returned to Earth and splashed down off the coast of the American state of Florida early on Wednesday.