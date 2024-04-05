Mamata dares PM to issue white papers on corruption in BJP-run states of UP, Guj

Siliguri: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo addressing a massive rally in support of the party candidate dared PM Modi to publish a white paper on corruption in BJP-ruled states and then compare it with Bengal.



“Modi Babu publish a white paper on corruption that has taken place in Bengal and side by side also publish white papers on corruption in BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. There are 85 lakh corruption cases in UP alone. You have sent 355 Central teams to Bengal to look into MNREGA, Housing and road construction schemes. Why don’t you make their reports public?” questioned Banerjee, throwing a challenge at PM Modi, a day after he had alleged widespread corruption in Bengal mentioning Sandeshkhali.

Addressing mammoth election campaign meetings at Nagurur Haat High School ground in Toofangunj and the other one at ABPC ground in Jalpaiguri on Friday, Banerjee stated: “Sandeshkhali is not Singur or Nandigram. Here some incidents occurred whereby our Government took immediate action. The land that was allegedly occupied has been returned. The West Bengal police arrested Arabul and Sahajahan. No one died in Sandeshkhali. But what about you Modi Babu, what about the incident of Hathras, Bilkis Banu? What about wrestling champion Sakshi’s case? The accused is your party leader. Let alone arrest, not even an FIR was filed against him. What about the hundreds who died owing to CAA and NRC in Assam Where were you then Modi Babu or were you fast asleep?” questioned Banerjee.

“You all hate Bengal. You only criticize Bengal, subjugate Bengal and oppress Bengal. Along with that BJP launches CAA and NRC to label you foreigners,” stated Banerjee.

She, however, said that she would not allow CAA and NRC in Bengal.

“BJP is a Jumla party. A party based on lies. You all have sold the country. You all have sold the Constitution. You all only indulge in politics based on religion. Don’t stab democracy, the whole world is looking at India. Anyone trying to spark communal riots in Bengal will not be spared. Strict action will be taken,” cautioned Banerjee.

The TMC supremo then trained guns on BJP candidates. She stated that the BJP has influenced a section of the Judiciary. “With your brand of Judgement, you have wrongfully eaten up the jobs of so many. We have pitted a student leader against you. People will judge you now and will eat up your job too. This is the court of the public,” scorned Banerjee without naming former Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who is the BJP’s candidate from Tamluk. The TMC has fielded Debangshu Bhattacharya who is a youth leader.

Banerjee then trained guns at ‘Modiji Ka Guarantee,’ a popular BJP slogan. “Do not rely on Modi ji ka guarantee. That guarantee ate up 10 lakh livelihoods of small tea growers. It has deprived 11 lakh people of Bengal of houses and lakhs of 100 days work. Mamata’s guarantee is not like Modiji’s guarantee. It is not a lie. Mamata’s guarantee is the guarantee of Ma, Mati Manush. It will never let you down,” added Banerjee.