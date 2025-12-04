Mamata criticises Centre over Farakka erosion crisis

Malda: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday sharply criticised the Central government for “neglecting” the long-standing problem of river erosion in Malda and Murshidabad. Addressing a public meeting in Gazole, she said that despite continuous deterioration of riverbanks and repeated appeals, “no dredging has been done in Farakka for years”, worsening both drought-like situations in summer and floods during monsoon.

Highlighting the scale of destruction, Banerjee noted: “Every year from 2005 till 2024, almost 13,250 bighas—that is 1,773 hectares—have been washed away and 218 grams have been damaged.” She added that erosion has reached alarming levels. “In Manikchak’s Billaimari village, the distance between the Ganga and Phulhar rivers has reduced to just 500 metres. Rivers are not in our control. This was under the Central government, but they have never done anything,” she said. The Chief Minister stated that in 2024 the state sent a Rs 1,550-crore project proposal to reduce river flow and protect vulnerable areas in Malda and Murshidabad, but “no funds were released”. She added: “We have ourselves spent Rs 592 crore to complete 176 erosion-related works.”

She also outlined ongoing riverbank protection efforts. “In Bhutnir Char and Katahar Char, we are developing an Rs 150-crore N-nine bank protection scheme. Another project worth Rs 78 crore is underway. This year alone we allocated

Rs 200 crore for erosion control,” Banerjee said. The Chief Minister received a warm welcome from local Adivasi communities. Wearing an uttariya offered by them, she said: “My Adivasi friends gave me this uttariya as a mark of respect. I extend my gratitude to them and hope they stay well. Malda has Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Adivasis, Tapashilis—everyone lives here together.”

Emphasising that her visit was not political, she said: “Today, I have not come to ask for votes. I have come to ask you to share your worries so I can stand beside you. You cannot stay anxious; do not be afraid.”

She reiterated her government’s commitment to Adivasi and Rajbanshi welfare. “For those who follow Sari and Sarna Dharma, we sent many letters to the Centre but they still have not taken any decision. Yet, we created the Tapashili Bandhu scheme, Joy Johar scheme, Birsa Munda Diwas; Phool Utsav and more,” she said. Banerjee added: “For Rajbanshis, we set up Panchanan Barman University, the Rajbanshi Academy and recognised Rajbanshi, Santhali, Kurukh, Hindi and

Nepali languages.”

She stated that there are 12 lakh self-help groups under the Anandadhara scheme in Bengal. “Shopping malls will be constructed in 23 districts so that people working in local self-help groups can produce and sell goods and earn a living,” stated Mamata Banerjee.