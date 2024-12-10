Mamata cracks down on Jal Jeevan Mission irregularities

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that her government has served show cause notice to 373 organisations and as many as 112 contracts have been cancelled after carrying out an enquiry into more than 11,000 complaints which were essentially related to the non-supply of drinking water under ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’.

While conducting a review meeting at the Assembly with various departments, including Public Health Engineering (PHE) that carries out the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ project, the Chief Minister said that 23 government officials have also been served show cause notice for not doing their work.

About 500 FIRs have been registered in connection with the incidents where drinking water could not be supplied due to several faults. Banerjee made a sensational revelation that in some cases the contractors have already received the money and left their job even before the completion of the job they were supposed

to complete. “We are identifying these contractors. Various government departments are now coordinating to ensure drinking water supply to each household. Some government officials are delaying the project and the process is on to identify them. Earlier there was no proper coordination between various departments,” she said.

Banerjee warned several departments, including PWD, Power, Agriculture, Municipal Affairs and Panchayat that some contractors while constructing roads or carrying out digging works, are causing leakages on the water pipelines and no repairs are being carried out. She said that concerned officials and departments will not be allowed to shrug off their responsibilities and they will have to pay the demurrage.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that heavy-duty trucks are being allowed to ply on the village roads. She directed the DGP Rajeev Kumar to inform the police so that these things could

be checked. “No heavy trucks will be allowed to ply on village roads which have been constructed under ‘Pathashree’ project. We will not tolerate if public funds are misused. Steps will be taken against the officials or the concerned departments who will show any kind of negligence,” Banerjee said. Regarding water supply projects, Chief Secretary Manoj Pant following Chief Minister’s instruction recently held a meeting with several Central agencies, including Railways, NHAI, Indian Oil so that they allow the laying of water pipelines can be done through their lands.

Banerjee added that around 54,000 migrant labourers have been given work under the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ project.

The Chief Minister also said that one contractor is undertaking multiple contracts in a specific area, sometimes by engaging subcontractors.

In many cases, these contractors are quitting the project even without completing it. Banerjee directed the concerned departments to immediately blacklist these contractors.