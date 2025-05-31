Mamata counters Modi’s ‘5 crises’ with about 11-point dev work in Alipurduar alone

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Friday, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of carrying out a false campaign from Thursday’s Alipurduar rally where the latter, Banerjee alleged, attempted to downplay the development works carried out by the Bengal government for the people.

She has given a detailed account of development in Alipurduar.

Taking to X, Banerjee without taking the PM’s name said: “Yesterday a vicious and false campaign was there at Alipurduar in North Bengal from a self-serving and politically motivated point of view for narrow power gains. This was a campaign that attempted to downplay and erase out the significant development works of our government for the people in Alipurduar district. The blatant untruths were served from the high quarters of the Hon’ble Prime Minister. Therefore, I want to share some facts and data relating to our actual impactful initiatives for the people of Alipurduar.”

Giving a detailed account of developments, she wrote on X: “To enhance administrative accessibility, we established Alipurduar district as Bengal’s 20th district in June 2014. Since its formation, the district has experienced substantial developmental progress across various sectors, ensuring that every resident has benefited from at least one state government scheme.”

Regarding infrastructure development, Banerjee stated: “We’ve made significant strides in infrastructure, starting with the model integrated administrative building, ‘Dooars Kanya.’ We’ve established a Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Falakata, an Ayush Hospital, a Nursing School, 2 SNCUs, 7 SNSUs, 3 Blood Banks, and 207 Wellness Centres. We’ve established Alipurduar University, a Government Engineering College, 7 new government colleges, 15 primary schools, 52 upper primary schools, and 15 student hostels.”

She has also given how her government has delivered in public amenities: “This includes 6 Kisan Mandis, 3 Sufal Bangla stalls, 8 Karmatirthas, 560 Anganwadi centers, 8 electric substations, a new Falakata SuperMarket, a new Stadium, a Women’s Police Station, and 60 operational Bangla Sahayata Kendras (Citizen Service Centres).”

On social security scheme benefits, Banerjee stated: “We are at the forefront of social security schemes, and the people of Alipurduar have greatly benefited. Over ₹1200 crore has been disbursed through various programs, including Lakshmir Bhandar that covers 3.57 lakh beneficiaries, Kanyashree 5.72 lakh beneficiaries, Khadya Sathi 12.91 lakh beneficiaries, Sabuj Sathi 2.54 lakh beneficiaries, Rupashree 46,000 beneficiaries, Swasthya Sathi over 4 lakh beneficiaries, Sikshashree 3.10 lakh beneficiaries, Aikyashree 2.05 lakh beneficiaries.”

She also stated that 63 thousand beneficiaries have received Tabs under Taruner Swapna, 15,396 beneficiaries availed Joy Johar pension, 29,486 beneficiaries availed Tapashili Bandhu pension, 95,000 beneficiaries Krishak Bandhu (New), 1.18 lakh beneficiaries Bangla Shasya Bima, 2.75 lakh beneficiaries received Binamulye Samajik Suraksha Yojana.

Regarding Patta distribution, she said: “We’ve distributed over 37,000 pattas, including 17,072 land pattas, 12,614 refugee pattas, 6,397 forest pattas, and 1,127 Chaa Sundari pattas.” On key development projects, she stated: “Under the Jalswapna project, 2.11 lakh out of 3.65 lakh households now have drinking water connections. The Banglar Bari scheme has provided ₹546.13 crore to 45,511 families for housing. The Karmashree scheme has generated 1.28 crore mandays for 2.84 lakh people, at a cost of approximately ₹300 crore.”

Banerjee on connectivity development, said: “More than 4,266 km of roads including rural roads under Pathashree scheme have been constructed at a cost of about Rs 4,000 crore. 45 new bridges have been built at a cost of more than Rs 150 Crore. Bridges over the rivers Bala, Basra, Dima, Buritorsha, Kumai and many other rivers have been constructed. A new bus stand has been constructed at Alipurduar at a cost of Rs 28 crore.”

On Tea Garden and worker development, she posted: “For Alipurduar’s 61 tea gardens, the state government has successfully reopened 8 closed gardens, increased worker wages to ₹250 (the highest in India), monthly financial aid is given to workers of closed gardens and we provide free ration, drinking water, electricity, and medical facilities. Creches are also being built for the benefit of female workers. The Chaa Sundari Project has built houses for 2,969 families, with an additional 14,000 families benefiting from financial assistance for home construction.”

“Two industrial parks are under development, and 14,105 MSME units have created over 38,000 jobs,” she stated further adding on Tourism “Tourism is being boosted with tea tourism projects and two religious tourism circuits, promoting homestays (74 registered) to generate local employment.”

On Rajbanshi & Kamtapuri development, she stated: “We have given official language status (other than Bengali and English) to Rajbanshi and Kamtapuri in Bengal. So now we have 13 languages with official status which include Santali, Kurukh, Kurmali, Rajbanshi, Kamtapuri, Punjabi, Nepali, Urdu, Hindi, Oriya, Telugu. Development boards and academies have been formed to promote their culture.”

She added: “Thakur Panchanan Barma’s birthday is a public holiday, and his renovated house is now a museum. About 200 Rajbanshi schools have been given government approval. 100 Sadri language schools are proposed to be opened. Syllabus preparation is under process. Narayani Battalion (Headquarters – Mekhliganj) has been formed in the state police. A 15-feet tall bronze statue of Mahabir Chila Roy has been installed in Baburhat.”

On Tribal development, she said: “A bill for Sarna/Sari religion recognition has been passed. Tribal land transfer to non-tribals has been prohibited. Forest pattas are being distributed. Holidays have been declared on the birthdays of Birsa Munda and Pandit Raghunath Murmu and Hul Diwas, and the holy Karam Puja has been declared a state holiday. Over 3 lakh tribal people receive ‘Jai Johar’ old age pension. Santhali medium schools have been established. Degree courses in Santali language have been introduced in colleges. Development of Jaher Thans and Majhi Thans have been undertaken. Dhamsa Madals are being distributed to the tribal artistes.”

“We always try to do our best for the people of Bengal, that is why they are with us. We do not divide people on the basis of religion, race, caste, or narrow-mindedness. We continuously work for the people, always standing by their side. Jai Bangla!” Banerjee further posted on X.